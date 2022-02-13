Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
2021 Legislative Session
-
Arkansas is among the first states to strictly regulate licensed professional massage therapy education to protect public health. Over the past decade,…
-
Jennifer Steel's oldest son is transgender. She says the last couple of months have left her family hurt, sad, angry, disgusted and confused as the…
-
A proposed Arkansas law to protect teachers and school administrators who misgender public school and college students is expected to be approved by the…
-
Professional cycling athletes put their support for Arkansas's transgender community on display this weekend at the first round of the U.S. Cup Olympic…
-
Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed two bills Monday that will raise the median teacher salary by $2,000 to $51,822 across the state. Senate Bill 504 and House…
-
A new law will require Arkansas insurance companies to cover diagnostic breast cancer exams just like they cover screening mammograms. Advocates say many…
-
Experience Fayetteville, the city's tourism bureau, as well as cycling event organizers and organizations say they're concerned about the recent calls for…
-
Senate Bill 3, a hate crimes bill filed in November and presented to the Senate Judiciary Committee yesterday, aims to enhance sentencing for offenses…
-
Professional and amateur cyclists from around the world are making statements regarding the several national and international level events that will be…
-
By a simple majority, Republican members of the Arkansas House and Senate voted Tuesday to overturn a veto issued the previous day by Republican Gov. Asa…