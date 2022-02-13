Absentee Voting

-
Early voting is underway ahead of today's special City Council election in Fayetteville. Late last week during a major winter storm that paralyzed the…
With a record number of voters turning out across the U.S. and in Arkansas for the General Election, the bipartisan American Civil Liberties Union of…
Both the Washington and Benton County Clerks' offices will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday in October to collect absentee ballots from…
According to the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office, about 42,000 Arkansans cast absentee ballots in the 2018 election. Officials say that number could…
The Washington and Benton County Election Commissions have teamed up with a local group called Vote Safe Arkansas to make sure voting in the General…