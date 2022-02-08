© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories
purple.jpg
Purple Project for Democracy
During the month of November 2019, KUAF will participate in the national movement called The Purple Project for Democracy. The Purple Project is a non-partisan coalition, campaign and movement, spanning the breadth of American society "to rediscover and recommit to our democratic values and institutions."

Blizzard Fails to Deter Pair of Early Voters in Fayetteville

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 8, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST
IMG_6318.jpg
J. Froelich
/
Ozarks at Large
Susan Burkett and spouse Don Lusth hike through downtown Fayetteville, which was deserted during last week's major winter storm.

Early voting is underway ahead of today's special City Council election in Fayetteville. Late last week during a major winter storm that paralyzed the region, we encountered a couple hiking in deepening snow  to early vote at the county courthouse, the only county facility open during that day — proving that Democracy works even during a blizzard. 

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Votingearly votingAbsentee Votingvoting rights
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content