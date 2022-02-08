During the month of November 2019, KUAF will participate in the national movement called The Purple Project for Democracy. The Purple Project is a non-partisan coalition, campaign and movement, spanning the breadth of American society "to rediscover and recommit to our democratic values and institutions."
Blizzard Fails to Deter Pair of Early Voters in Fayetteville
Early voting is underway ahead of today's special City Council election in Fayetteville. Late last week during a major winter storm that paralyzed the region, we encountered a couple hiking in deepening snow to early vote at the county courthouse, the only county facility open during that day — proving that Democracy works even during a blizzard.