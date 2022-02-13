Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Amazeum
-
The Scott Family Amazeum is seeking creative minds to help with collaboration.
-
The Scott Family Amazeum is part of a national effort to introduce underserved youth to STEM and making-based activities. With funding from the Institute…
-
In less than four years, more than a million people have visited the Scott Family Amazeum. We speak with Sam Dean, the museum's executive director, about…
-
The Scott Family Amazeum has launched a Maker in Residence program. The new initiative will bring regional and national makers to the Amazeum to create…
-
Almost every kind of mental and physical puzzle-solving skill is required at the new temporary exhibit at the Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville.…
-
This summer, the Scott Family Amazeum launched its MakeHER Squad program. Five teenage girls participated and learned more about the fields of science,…
-
We spent a bit of time this week seeing as much as we could in the hands-on museum in downtown Bentonville.
-
On this special edition of Ozarks at Large, we broadcast from the Scott Family Amazeum on its opening day; we speak with museum director Sam Dean and its…
-
As the Scott Family Amazeum opened to the public for the first time, we talked to Sam Dean, the Executive Director of the facility.
-
Erik Smith, the Director of Exhibits and Programs at the Amazeum says the inside of the museum reflects all of northwest Arkansas.