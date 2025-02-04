Amazeum to undergo $25 million expansion

The Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville will soon undergo a $25 million expansion as it continues to raise money for the project. The Amazeum recently announced reaching 70% of its fundraising goal.

Holland Hayden, senior manager of marketing and communications at the Amazeum, said the expansion includes adding 34,740 square feet of indoor and outdoor space adjacent to the existing 50,000-square-foot museum at 1009 Museum Way. The project comprises an 11,850-square-foot Early Learner Education Center, a 17,390-square-foot porch and landscaping around the building, and a 5,500-square-foot outdoor nature exhibit. Construction is expected to start this summer and be completed by fall 2026, weather permitting.

Hayden said Modus Studio is the architect, and Studio Bryan Hanes is the landscape architect. Process Curiosity is the exhibit fabricator for the Early Learner Center. Hands On! Studio is the exhibit designer for the backyard and nature center. A general contractor has yet to be selected for the project, but one is expected to be chosen by the end of February.

The Amazeum launched the public phase of its $25 million EXP&ING Futures capital campaign on Jan. 14. It’s raised $17.3 million, or 70% of the fundraising goal.

“We have $8 million more to raise, and we’re asking [the] local community and all around the state because when one area of the state does well, the whole state benefits. This is something that anyone can participate in,” said Jennifer Martinez Belt, chief philanthropy officer at the Amazeum. “So, the next $8 million, while I’m not taking anything for granted and being difficult to raise, I believe in our state, and I believe in people investing and good ideas. And I think this is going to be a success.”

According to a news release, the campaign cabinet includes chairs Eric and Elda Scott, Heather and Josh Porter, Kelley and Cortney Carlson, Jim Demaree, Ken and Paula Mantel, Shantell Owen, Becky and Dave Schoewe and Bob Arvin. Donations can be made online at give.amazeum.org/expanding-futures.

“This campaign is about saying ‘Yes, and …’ to a future full of innovation, inclusivity, and inspiration,” said Amazeum CEO Sam Dean. “We invite everyone to join us in dreaming big for our community and making this vision a reality. Together, we can ensure that the Amazeum continues to be a hub of creativity and discovery for generations to come.”

The release shows the Amazeum has over 6,000 member families and hosts over 250,000 children, families and students annually. It also hosts more than 20,000 school “unfield trip” visits each year and over 70 community events regionally. The Amazeum has over 110 staff, including 56 part-time and 46 full-time employees.

Since opening on July 15, 2015, the Amazeum has provided guests of all ages with hands-on experiences and activities in science, technology, engineering, the arts and math (STEAM). The Amazeum includes a climbable tree canopy, indoor cave, the 3M Tinkering Hub, Hershey’s Lab, Nickelodeon PlayLab, the Market sponsored by Walmart and nearly 1 acre of outdoor space.