Arkansas receives $2 million to combat overdoses

Arkansas to receive funding to prevent drug overdoses

The state of Arkansas will receive more than $2.1 million to provide support for community efforts to prevent drug overdoses. The money is coming from the CDC and is designed to help the state expand harm reduction strategies including distribution of naloxone and fentanyl test strips.

The Scott Family Amazeum recieves gift from Walmart and the Walmart Foundation

The Scott Family Amazeum is receiving a $2 million gift from Walmart and the Walmart Foundation. The grant includes half a million dollars to refresh the museum’s look of the Market exhibit. $1.5 million will provide funds for an exterior that can be used as a place for patrons to gather and socialize.

Officials sign agreement with Government of Mexico

State and federal officials have signed a new agreement with the Government of Mexico to help ensure safety of at-risk workers. Representatives from the U.S. Department of Labor and the Mexican consulate in Little Rock signed new worker protection agreements in a ceremony at the state capitol Thursday. Daryl Bassett is secretary of the Arkansas Department of Labor and Licensing. He said the goal is to promote a larger dialogue around safety and workers’ rights.

The agreement will allow state and federal agencies to work alongside the Mexican Consulate to promote outreach to at-risk workers. It will also seek to better inform employers about their responsibilities to ensure worker safety under rules set by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, more commonly known as OSHA.

