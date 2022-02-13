Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Arkansas COVID
Fayetteville City Board of Health members met to discuss the surge of new COVID-19 cases in northwest Arkansas, ways to protect U of A and public school…
A surge of new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas is being attributed to a new more infectious virus variant coupled with low vaccination rates — driven in large…
A month after Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson in late March lifted his emergency pandemic mask mandate, the Arkansas legislature enacted a law banning…
In our monthly conversation with the assistant editors of ArkansasCovid.com, we discuss the continued impact of the pandemic on Arkansans. During the…
We’ve checked in with Trish Starks, professor of history at the University of Arkansas, a few times during the pandemic. We reached out again to ask her…
Demand for vaccinations in Arkansas is slowing, even though the state is not close to the eventual goal for immunizations. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr.…
FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, announced April 12th, it is offering financial assistance to families and individuals burdened by funeral…
In our monthly conversation with the administrators at ArkansasCOVID.com, we breakdown some of the trends in Arkansas cases during the month of December.…