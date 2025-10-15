© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Beyond the Ozarks
Ozarks at Large

Arkansas report shows growth, high satisfaction in school voucher program

By Josie Lenora,
Little Rock Public Radio
Published October 15, 2025 at 4:21 PM CDT
Of the students enrolled in Education Freedom Accounts last year, 12% had previously attended public schools, according to a new report from the Arkansas Education Department.
Courtesy
/
University of Arkansas
Of the students enrolled in Education Freedom Accounts last year, 12% had previously attended public schools, according to a new report from the Arkansas Education Department.

Arkansas's annual report on the state's school voucher program is out. Little Rock Public Radio's Josie Lenora says the results are largely expected.

The 2025 report includes data from the first two years of the state's Education Freedom Account program, which uses taxpayer dollars to fund private, religious or home school education. In the 2024–2025 school year, more than 14,000 Arkansas students were enrolled in EFAs. That's a jump from the previous year, when only 5,500 students were eligible for the program.

The program was established through the Arkansas LEARNS Act of 2023. The 2024–2025 enrollees attended 126 of the state's private schools. More than 3,000 homeschool kids received the funds.

Supporters say LEARNS helps kids in public schools afford a private option. Opponents say the funds go to kids whose families could pay for private school anyway.

According to the report, about 10 percent of EFA recipients switched from public schools to private schools. The report also boasts high satisfaction ratings from parents and high retention rates in the second year. It also says EFA beneficiaries scored slightly higher on standardized tests compared to national averages, though the EFA program allows students to choose which standardized tests they take.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

Tags
Ozarks at Large EducationPublic SchoolsArkansas Department of Education
Stay Connected
Josie Lenora
Josie Lenora is the Politics/Government Reporter for KUAR News.
See stories by Josie Lenora
Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
See stories by Little Rock Public Radio
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content