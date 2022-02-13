Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Arkansas River Valley
For centuries we've tried to control rivers in the United States. Tyler J. Kelley's new book Holding Back the River: The Struggle Against Nature on…
Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discusses the decision-making process for a possible pilot training project in Fort Smith, a…
Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discusses sales tax collections in Fort Smith after more than a year of the pandemic. He also…
While home sales have slowed down in the first two months of 2021, realtors in the Arkansas River Valley report the demand for homes remains high, which…
The nonprofit Antioch for Youth and Family in Fort Smith is requesting donations for their St. Patrick’s Day “Bring the Green” food drive. Antioch founder…
Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discusses the fallout from the last year. He says the need for assistance for families facing…
Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discusses an apparent reluctance of many firefighters in Fort Smith to accept a vaccine to…
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, helps us remember restaurant owner Tom Caldarera, Jr. He also discusses a new hire at Leadership Crawford…
Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, helps us understand economic numbers from a pandemic year. He says the figures are a mixed…
Hammers and nails were in high demand in the Arkansas River Valley in 2020. Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, explains building…