Settlement reached in jail death, Carnegie Library to receive renovation

Talk Business and Politics' Michael Tilley Joins Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to discuss headlines from around the Fort Smith area, such as a settlement being finalized in a Sebastian County jail death case, the Fort Smith Board approving path to negotiate a consent decree modification, Diana Sims officially owning the former Carnegie Library building, plus, a look at Fort Smith's new grant writer.

Find these stories and more at Talk Business & Politics.

Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving

For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community connection. Your support allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, we need your support for KUAF to ensure we continue to provide the news, music, and connections you value. Your support is not just appreciated; it's essential. Make your gift today here.

Thank you for supporting KUAF!