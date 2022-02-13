Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
art ventures
The Harlem Renaissance came during a time of incredible unrest for the Black community in America, due in large part to the Red Summer of 1919. Racial…
Toni Morrison once said, "This is precisely the time when artists got to work. There is no time for despair, no place for self-pity, no need for silence,…
Pete Hartman speaks with Lakeisha Edwards regarding the new exhibit taking place October 7 with Art Ventures NWA. Lakeisha Edwards describes the exhibit…
Artist Bobby C. Martin's latest exhibit "Some Things Sacred" uses family photos to show the tension between his Muscogee (Creek) heritage and…
After a series of setbacks this year, local artist collective Art Ventures NWA is set to hire its first executive director. The position will be funded by…
This month, Art Ventures, a nonprofit art gallery, recieved a $10,000 legacy gift from the estate of Fayetteville-based artist Linda Sheets. Sheets gained…
Art Ventures, a non-profit gallery in Fayetteville, marks Black History Month with an exhibition that tackles contemporary African American art and the…
An exhibit at Art Ventures gallery in Fayetteville, titled Personal Space, opens Sept. 5 with a reception featuring eight artists with disabilities and…
In the fall of 1974 Art Meripol, now a professional photgrapher, was a University of Arkansas journalism undergrad studying photography at the…
Artists connected with Art Ventures in Fayetteville have had work included in scenes for the third season of HBO's True Detective. The series is filming…