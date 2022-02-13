Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Arts Center of the Ozarks
What happens to fairy tale characters after "happily ever after?" The Arts Center of the Ozarks explores that concept with a second weekend of Into the…
Often Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is seen as a Mexican equivalent of Halloween. But thanks to community organization and an art exhibit from…
A new art installation on Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale springs from the mind of Wayne Coyne, lead singer of The Flaming Lips.
Pilar Andujar has been a performer from a very young age. She is a singer, dancer, actor, choreographer and more. Thursday night, she'll perform at Arts…
Africa in the Ozarks returns this week and this time is centered in downtown Springdale. There will be drumming, dancing and an African market. We get a…
As the government clamps down on migrants crossing the U.S.- Mexico border and refugees from the Middle East seek asylum in Europe, immigration is…
The Arts Center of the Ozarks in downtown Springdale has been a staple of the community for the last 50 years. The community organization provides arts…
The Arts Center of the Ozarks will celebrate Cole Porter when it brings Kiss Me Kate to the stage in downtown Springdale.
A work at the ACO was vandalized earlier this month.MUSIC "Senseless" Maya Jane Coles
The Arts Center of the Ozarks is putting artists with artists. The program is designed to help artists better understand some of the non-artistic facets…