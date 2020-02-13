© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

"Into the Woods" at the ACO

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published February 13, 2020 at 1:01 PM CST
into_the_woods.jpg
Courtesy
/
Arts Center of the Ozarks

What happens to fairy tale characters after "happily ever after?" The Arts Center of the Ozarks explores that concept with a second weekend of Into the Woods from Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine. There are performances Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at the ACO.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Arts Center of the Ozarks
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content