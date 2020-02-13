Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
"Into the Woods" at the ACO
Published February 13, 2020 at 1:01 PM CST
What happens to fairy tale characters after "happily ever after?" The
Arts Center of the Ozarks explores that concept with a second weekend of Into the Woods from Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine. There are performances Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at the ACO.
