Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Arts Live Theatre
-
Within a week of the governor announcing the first case of COVID-19 in the state, Arts Live Theatre began offering virtual programming for kids. More than…
-
Arts Live Theatre works with young actors and annually presents several productions in front of live audiences. This year is much different and the…
-
Becca Martin-Brown, with the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, provides a packed theater itinerary for this weekend.
-
Today we hear from Jules Taylor, a director and teaching artist at Arts Live Theatre. Jules tells us about the different script adaptations the theatre…
-
Jules Taylor is a Director and Teaching Artist at Arts Live Theatre. ALT produces nine fully staged shows each year and that number is growing. In this…
-
Many area stages fall quiet over the summer months, yet some welcome young actors through summer camps.Links: UAFS Academy of the ArtsArts Live Theatre
-
In just more than a decade, Mark Landon Smith, director of Arts Live Theatre, has taken the program to new heights. Becca Martin Brown has more on their…