Multi-generational Arts Live Theatre works with next generation of actors

Arts Live Theatre is a multi-generational theater company. Professional adult artists work with young actors to produce shows, conduct camps and host workshops. This fall, Arts Live is hosting a comedy improv camp for people ages 10 through 18. Education director Julie Gabel visited the Carver Center for Public Radio and spoke about several aspects of multi-generational theater work.

