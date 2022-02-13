Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Arvo Part
-
In Chopin: Works for Piano & Orchestra, Polish-Canadian pianist Jan Lisiecki's explores Chopin's ability to bring emotion to his audience."He connects…
-
Anxiety's reached fever pitch with the highly contentious presidential election upon us. Estonian composer Arvo Part's music provides a perfect balm to…
-
We continue the #sundaysymphony tradition with a brand new recording from the San Francisco Symphony performing Debussy's "Images porochestre," as well as…
-
Tonight's show features a long choral work from Estonian Arvo Part, specifically his Kanon Pokajanen written for the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir…
-
Estonian composer Arvo Pärt composes haunting choral music using a composition technique he invented called “tintinnabuli.” Pärt often works with the…
-
Cesare Beccaria is quoted in the liner notes to Arvo Pärt's four symphony which is dedicated to Los Angeles. He says " ... grace and pardon are all the…