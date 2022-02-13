Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The possibilities of artistic expression are limitless with every piece of music, but composer and pianist Craig Swanson took it to another level with the…
On a journey of musical and personal self-discovery, violinist Janet Sung dove into vulnerability to produce her latest album “Edge of Youth,” which…
For his latest effort, Amit Peled tackled "the Bible" of cello repertoire by recording the Bach cello suites using Pablo Casal's cello-- the very same…
On Simone Dinnerstein's new album Circles, the pianist debuts an original concerto from Philip Glass.The minimalist, yet romantic piece, which Glass…
In Chopin: Works for Piano & Orchestra, Polish-Canadian pianist Jan Lisiecki's explores Chopin's ability to bring emotion to his audience."He connects…
In this week's Of Note on demand installment, we sample the ORA Singers' new album Many Are The Wonders, which features contemporary compositions inspired…
In this week's Of Note on demand installment, we explore an enticing new Deutsche Grammophon recording from mandolinist Avi Avital.A collaboration with…
The works of Bach have a recurring impact in cellist Matt Haimovitz's life, describing them to Of Note's Katy Henriksen as "the cellist's bible," adding…
Cameron Carpenter, radical organist, pays homage to Johann Sebastian Bach on his latest album, All You Need is Bach. Carter is known for his unorthodox…
Award-winning pianist Murray Perahia, whose latest release takes on Bach's French Suites, describes them as "Bach on the highest level." The pianist…