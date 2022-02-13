Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Bartok
The ambitious Chiara String Quartet follows up Brahms by Heart with infamously tricky Bartok."When we began working on memorizing the Bartok quartets we…
The always innovative Ensemble Caprice take on music of Latin America and Spain of the 17th and 18th centuries in their release Baroque Salsa. Hear…
In 1927 Bela Bartok wrote that his Miraculous Mandarin piece was "the best work I have so far written for orchestra." Hear this fabulous work performed by…
As the only classical performers to have ever played at the South By Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas, it might be no surprise to hear that the string…
It's easy to see why Bartok's stunning 2nd violin concerto is so popular, especially when you hear it rendered by Isabelle Faust along with the Swedish…
Béla Bartók’s concerto for orchestra has been recorded several times by many reputable ensembles, each of which has interpreted the piece in a different…
Bela Bartok's late work "Sonata for Solo Violin" certainly nods to Bach. Jennifer Koh's paired the piece with Bach's Sonata No. 1 in G minor on her latest…
With the Artosphere Festival Orchestra of 2015 back in town we thought it would be fun to revisit Artosphere Festival Orchestra 2014 and their concert…