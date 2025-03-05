© 2025 KUAF
Ozarks at Large

Tracking a family member through the rabbit hole — Dunia Elvir

By Becca Martin Brown,
Daniel CaruthLittle Rock Public RadioKyle Kellams
Published March 5, 2025
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

A new podcast highlights a family member’s immersion into conspiracy rabbit holes. On today's show, we hear what lessons can be learned from watching such happen as Zach Mack discusses his podcast “Alternate Realities." Also, Dunia Elvir, a TV anchor in Los Angeles and president of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, shares lessons from thirty years of journalism. Plus, Becca Martin Brown takes "The Other Way" to Cane Hill.

Becca Martin Brown
Becca Martin Brown is the former features editor for the <i>Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette</i>. She now hosts "The Other Way" with Kyle Kellams on Tuesdays on Ozarks at Large.
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large.
Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
