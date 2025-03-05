Tracking a family member through the rabbit hole — Dunia Elvir
A new podcast highlights a family member’s immersion into conspiracy rabbit holes. On today's show, we hear what lessons can be learned from watching such happen as Zach Mack discusses his podcast “Alternate Realities." Also, Dunia Elvir, a TV anchor in Los Angeles and president of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, shares lessons from thirty years of journalism. Plus, Becca Martin Brown takes "The Other Way" to Cane Hill.