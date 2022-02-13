Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Choral Music
-
“It could be argued that art—and music in particular—represents an engagement with the transcendental,” said Austrian conductor NikolasHarnoncourt in an…
-
To Touch the Sky: Nine Songs for Unaccompanied Chorus on Texts by Women is composer Kevin Puts’s tribute to female authors such as Emily Brontë, Christina…
-
Although he didn't begin studies in the United States until 2001, Norwegian composer and pianist Ola Gjeilo is now in high demand for choral and other…
-
Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo’s music is some of the hottest in the choral genre today. Well-known to professional and amateur ensembles alike, his music…
-
Estonian composer Arvo Pärt composes haunting choral music using a composition technique he invented called “tintinnabuli.” Pärt often works with the…
-
Pablo Heras-Casado’s latest release features a number of stunning choral works. The liner notes are appropriately titled “On Love, Passion, and Humanity.”…
-
American composer Morten Lauridsen wrote Lux Aeterna in honor of his mother after her death. This deeply moving requiem makes many references to light, a…