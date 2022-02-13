Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Community Clinic
The Health Resources and Services Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are partnering with federally qualified health centers…
Community Clinic is opening its eighth school-based health center inside the new Pea Ridge High School. The clinic, which had its soft opening Monday, is…
As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise across Northwest Arkansas, the medical community is working to slow the spread of the virus. Part of…
Community Health Centers of Arkansas is committed to conducting 2,000 COVID-19 tests a week in an effort to help the governor reach his goal of conducting…
After 20 years, Kathy Grisham has left her post as Chief Executive Officer of Community Clinic NWA. Judd Semingson, associate medical director, has been…
Community Clinic's new medication-assisted treatment program is designed to help patients overcome opioid use disorder long term.
The Washington Regional Cancer Support Home and Community Clinic are partnering to provide free clinical breast exams from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 20.…
Community Clinic, which delivers affordable comprehensive medical care at 14 locations across Northwest Arkansas, provides quality behavioral health…
It's National Health Center Week and we're hearing from members of Community Clinic in northwest Arkansas.
It's National Health Center week and the Community Clinic is helping us celebrate.