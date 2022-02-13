Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Community Clinic NWA
-
The Health Resources and Services Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are partnering with federally qualified health centers…
-
At a recent virtual ceremony, Dr. Joe Thompson, president and CEO of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement in Little Rock, presented the Dr. Tom…
-
Community Clinic is opening its eighth school-based health center inside the new Pea Ridge High School. The clinic, which had its soft opening Monday, is…
-
As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise across Northwest Arkansas, the medical community is working to slow the spread of the virus. Part of…
-
A team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is in Northwest Arkansas investigating a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Hispanic community.…
-
Community Health Centers of Arkansas is committed to conducting 2,000 COVID-19 tests a week in an effort to help the governor reach his goal of conducting…
-
After 20 years, Kathy Grisham has left her post as Chief Executive Officer of Community Clinic NWA. Judd Semingson, associate medical director, has been…