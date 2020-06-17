State and CDC Health Officials Work to Slow COVID-19 Spread in Latino Community

© 2022 KUAF
KUAF
Published June 17, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT
A team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is in Northwest Arkansas investigating a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Hispanic community. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, about 21 percent of the state's active cases are Hispanic patients. Community Clinic in Northwest Arkansas reports there’s a 23 percent positivity rate among its Hispanic patients. To address the increase in cases, state health officials are working to share educational information about the virus with Spanish speakers.

