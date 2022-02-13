Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
composer
-
The possibilities of artistic expression are limitless with every piece of music, but composer and pianist Craig Swanson took it to another level with the…
-
On a journey of musical and personal self-discovery, violinist Janet Sung dove into vulnerability to produce her latest album “Edge of Youth,” which…
-
Composer Reiko Futing redefines contemporary composition with the incorporation of early music. In Futing's newest international portrait album…
-
Many people have a special carol that gives them “that Christmas feeling every time,” but composer Oja Gjeilo took it to another level by arranging his…
-
As part of Of Note's Symphony Sunday edition, Ohio-based composer Jack Gallagher allowed a rare glimpse into the deeper processes behind writing a major…
-
Jazz and classical sensibilites collide on pianist Robert Prester's new album, Rapsodya. The album tackles classical solo works from master composers as…
-
Mutant compositions, broken echoes, and the sound left after the end of the world- these are some of the inspiring forces behind New York-based composer…
-
American composer Andrea Clearfield was inspired by the folk song traditions of the Himalayas when she ventured into field research. When the University…
-
Composer Andrea Clearfield was inspired to write "Rabsong Shar" after a world-changing experience in field work documenting Tibetan melodies in the…
-
Disparate sources compel composer and musician Vijay Iyer forward into a realm all his own. This MacArthur 'Genius' grant recipient says hybridity came…