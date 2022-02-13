Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
concerto
-
Violinist Joshua Bell goes deep with Brahms on his newest recording. Titled For the Love of Brahms, the release features Brahms' brooding double concerto…
-
MacArthur "genius grant" fellowship winner Alisa Weilerstein goes deep with Shostakovich in her new release. Hear her rendering of Shostakovich's 2nd…
-
Tune in tonight from 8 to 10 p.m. to catch William Walton's viola concerto recorded locally with the Artosphere Festival Orchestra of 2012, plus Thomas…
-
Cellist Sol Gabetta describes composer Peteris Vasks' music for cello as having "emotional depth and a fascinatingly earthy force." She presents the world…
-
In her collection that celebrates the golden age of cinema Nicola Benedetti shines in Korngold's luxurious violin concerto. Tune in for her rendering and…
-
While Felix Mendelssohn was penning his famed Violin Concerto op. 64 his much lesser known contemporary was putting together his final violin concert, No.…
-
The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas (SoNA) includes a virtuosic flute concerto by Jacques Ibert in their upcoming Masterworks II concert. Hear a recording…
-
Superstars Itzhak Perlman and Yo-Yo Ma join forces in Brahms double concerto accompanied by Daniel Barenboim leading the Chicago Symphony for an…
-
Ludwig van Beethoven took a more systematic approach to composing when he realized his deafness would be permanent; it was around this time that he…
-
Violin virtuoso Pablo de Sarasate was so enamored with Saint-Saën's third violin concerto that he urged the publisher to allow him to play the "jewel"…