Confederate Flags
The Saturday preceding Easter Sunday in Arkansas has been celebrated as Confederate Flag Day since 1957. But after the domestic terror attack on the U.S.…
A large collection of Confederate flags, permanently installed over the past several years on certain graves in Eureka Springs historic cemetery by a…
A proposal by Eureka Springs City Council Member Harry Meyer to strictly limit Confederate flag decorations in the town cemetery was met by angry…
The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program Review Board approved the move of a controversial Confederate monument in Bentonville to a nearby private park.…
The Commander of the Sons of Confederate Veterans’ Seaborn Jones Cotten Camp 2303 Eureka Springs has for several years placed permanent Confederate flags…
Last month, the Eureka Springs Cemetery Commission took measures to control grave decorations, after a flurry of Confederate flags have, for years, been…