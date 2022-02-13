Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
contemporary classical
-
Mutant compositions, broken echoes, and the sound left after the end of the world- these are some of the inspiring forces behind New York-based composer…
-
Anxiety's reached fever pitch with the highly contentious presidential election upon us. Estonian composer Arvo Part's music provides a perfect balm to…
-
Olafur Arnalds' new project Island Songs involved traveling to seven different locations in Iceland in seven weeks to collaborate with seven artists. Hear…
-
“He is the future!” says The Los Angeles Times of German-Russian pianist Igor Levit.His newest release is a powerhouse of an album featuring Beethoven,…
-
“Unless we’re playing transcriptions, we’re always playing new music,” says percussionist Aaron Ragsdale.As a relatively new group of instruments,…
-
As the only classical performers to have ever played at the South By Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas, it might be no surprise to hear that the string…
-
“There is nothing quite like hearing the full 8 octaves of a piano sounding in all its orchestral richness,” states composer Terry Riley.Piano duet ZOFO…
-
Keith Jarrett, although more known for his jazz innovations, also composed many classical pieces, some of which are highlighted in his album Bridge of…
-
Hear a "rhythmic, muscular and propulsive" flute and piano duo performed by the musicians it was composed for when I play Laura Kaminsky's "Duo for Flue…
-
The intersection of classical music with independent rock is a fascinating place celebrated in a recent release from Chicago chamber ensemble Eighth…