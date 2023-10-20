Executive order prohibits non-gendered phrases in state literature

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders bans non-gendered language in government literature

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is signing an executive order banning the use of phrases she says are “woke nonsense” in state government literature:

“Those include words like pregnant people, laboring person, birth giver and several other nonsense terms that have cropped up in recent years," the governor said.

At a public ceremony for the signing of the executive order yesterday, the governor said people on the political left are becoming angry because conservatives are starting to, as she says, “fight back.” The governor says conservatives are “just getting started.” When asked to provide specific examples of government documents using the now-prohibited language, Sanders said she’s only seen one specific example from the state Health Department. The governor’s executive order also bans the terms “human milk,” “menstruating person, and “chestfeeding” in favor of using gendered language. Sanders signed a similar executive order banning the use of the word “Latinx” shortly after becoming governor earlier this year.

Arkansas Business Hall of Fame announces 2024 class

The Sam M. Walton College of Business and the Arkansas Hall of Fame are announcing the hall’s class of 2024. Inductees include Gary C. George, the chairman of George's Inc in Springdale. Other inductees include John L. Conner Jr, the president of Newport-based Holden-Conner Farms, Eric Jackson, the Senior Vice-President of Oaklawn in Hot Springs and Dhu C. Thompson, owner of US Irrigation, located in Stuttgart. A formal induction will take place at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock in February. The Arkansas Business Hall of Fame is located in the atrium of the Donald. W. Reynolds Center for Enterprise Development at the Walton College in Fayetteville.

Capitol for a Day

Arkansas’ capital city is different today. Sort of. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is launching a new program called Capital for a Day that will ceremonially shift the seat of government from Little Rock. Mena, in Polk County, is the first such designated Capital for a Day, today. The governor’s office says the program is designed to bring senior state government officials to different towns to meet with local counterpoints.

Fay Jones School architecture on display in Italy

Two projects by faculty members of the University of Arkansas’ Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design are currently on display at the European Cultural Centre's biennial architecture exhibition, Time Space Existence, in Venice, Italy.

Professor and department head John Folan’s Negotiation Room and assistant professor Brian Holland’s Piggybacking Practices will be on display in Venice until Nov. 26. These projects are the most recent examples of the school’s participation in exhibitions at the Venice Biennale (Bee-eh-nal) since 2012.

The Momentary's winter concert lineup

The Momentary recently announced its indoor concert lineup for the winter season, which will take place at the venue’s RODE House stage. The group includes artists from a wide variety of genres like country, hip hop and jazz.

The indoor concerts will begin with electronic producer ROSSY on Dec. 16 and continue through early May, finishing with Los Angeles-based Chicano Batman. Rising indie group Soccer Mommy and country guitarist Junior Brown are also among the upcoming season’s indoor performances. Visit their website for more information.

Razorback soccer hosts Mississippi

The 9th-ranked Razorback soccer team is now 6-1-1 in SEC play after last night’s 1-1 draw against LSU in Baton Rouge. The Razorbacks host Mississippi Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Razorback volley No. 10 in nation

The Razorback volleyball team is ranked in the top ten for the first time in program history, placed at No. 10 in the latest poll. Tonight, the Razorbacks are at No. 12 Tennessee, then play No. 20 Kentucky in Lexington on Sunday afternoon. Arkansas goes into the weekend as the only SEC team undefeated in league play.