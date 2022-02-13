-
Officials with the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank and Feed Communities announced the consolidation of their operations last September. The nonprofits…
-
Pete speaks with Nena Evans with Feed Communities. We hear about the latest going on with this group, including a new Diabetes Prevention Program.
-
Feed Communities works to eliminate food insecurity and hunger in Northwest Arkansas through collaboration with local food pantries and providing…
-
Representatives from state and national hunger relief organizations gathered at the Jones Center in Springdale yesterday for the first time to discuss…
-
The Ozarkansas Tool Library is a partnership between Feed Communities and the Fayetteville Public Library. The tool library launches Saturday and will…
-
A new bank in Fayetteville is suing garden space to grow food for the community.