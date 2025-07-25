Fort Smith honors NBA champions Jaylin Williams, Isaiah Joe with parade

What you're hearing is, in fact, a Thunder parade. But this isn't just any Thunder parade—or for just any players. Here in the heart of Fort Smith, hometown heroes Jaylin Williams and Isaiah Joe, NBA champions with the Oklahoma City Thunder, are being honored with a parade.

Janine Jamison Miller is walking along the parade route with her son, Vossen. She's coming all the way from Little Rock but grew up in Fort Smith. She says this event is unlike anything she's seen.

"How often does anything like this happen?"

"Uh, once in a lifetime, I guess you could say."

Vossen is a basketball player himself and idolizes both athletes. And he's serious about both.

The Northside High band marches down Garrison Avenue, leading the families of Jaylin Williams and Isaiah Joe, the mascot for the Oklahoma City Thunder, and then—the main event.

Isaiah leads the pack in an orange convertible. In an instant, the parade route shrinks around his car as he holds the NBA Finals trophy in his right arm. People touch it as he goes by. Williams comes by in a red convertible, bare-handed—or better equipped—for the high-fives and handshakes he gives out.

Once the convertibles pass, people retreat to the Bakery District, where the players will speak to the public. But for now, families hanging around talked about the parade.

Part of the reason they loved it comes from the sports they play. That passion runs so deep that one of the kids—initially hiding—opens up.

The music blares as the speakers gather on a nearby balcony. Then it dies.

First, it’s the mayor of Fort Smith declaring July 24 Jaylin Williams and Isaiah Joe Day.

Next, it was their turn. Isaiah Joe finds the words he’s looking for.

"So many—so many familiar faces out there. Who'd ever thought—two homegrown kids—Fort Smith, Arkansas—would be home holding this trophy right here? We would not be able to do it without you guys. Just know that."

Jaylin struggles to find the power button.

"So all the kids out here—y’all can hear me? Thanks to all the kids out here. I want y’all to know—y’all just gotta believe in yourself. Say to myself—we went to the same Boys and Girls Clubs. We played at MLK. We played at—we—we did the same things that y’all are doing. So when you—when you have a dream, when you have something you want to accomplish—believe in yourself. Believe that you can do it. Because you have a dream. It’s not impossible unless you say it’s impossible. So believe in yourself. We love y’all. Thank y’all, y’all. God."

For the people of Fort Smith, this parade is about more than honoring the inspiring. It’s also about honoring the inspired—and giving back.

