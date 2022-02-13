Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Franz Liszt
-
In Chopin: Works for Piano & Orchestra, Polish-Canadian pianist Jan Lisiecki's explores Chopin's ability to bring emotion to his audience."He connects…
-
Liszt's Transcendental Etudes, a series of twelve compositions for solo piano, began life when the composer was only 15 years old. After three revisions,…
-
Cuban-born Jorge Bolet was known for a restrained approach to Romantic masterpieces who was often disregarded by critics throughout his career as too much…
-
It's no secret that Franz Liszt was obsessed with the music of the gypsies and his Hungarian Rhapsodies are examples of this. However, according to…