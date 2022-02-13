-
Girl Scouts are returning to Camp NOARK this weekend. The camp near Huntsville was closed in 2020 due to the pandemic and this summer’s programming almost…
Girl Scouts of the USA is releasing 30 new badges to address issues like environmental advocacy, mechanical engineering and space exploration. The…
Girl Scouts Rise is a juvenile prevention and intervention program designed to help low to medium risk teen and tween girls in the juvenile court system…
Girl Scout Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas last month announced the resting of four of its eight camps in Arkansas. Fearing closure of Camp…
February is Girl Scout Cookie time, and girls across the U.S. are selling thin mints and shortbreads to support their troops. Joining them are several…
Beginning Jan. 10, Northwest Arkansas residents can purchase Girl Scout cookies online.