Marshallese Girl Scout Troop Organizes in Springdale

February is Girl Scout Cookie time, and girls across the U.S. are selling thin mints and shortbreads to support their troops. Joining them are several dozen Springdale Marshallese girls, who formed their own troop late last year--the first in Arkansas. We attend a Tuesday night scout meeting with the girls to bring you their story. This month, Marshallese Girl Scout Troop #5132 is offering cookies for sale, and you can contact Troop Leader Heather Butler at 479-228-2589. Volunteers are also needed to assist with meetings and outings.

MUSIC: "Hot Chevette" Wafer Thin Mints