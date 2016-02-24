© 2022 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Ozarks at Large Stories

Marshallese Girl Scout Troop Organizes in Springdale

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 24, 2016 at 12:43 PM CST
February is Girl Scout Cookie time, and girls across the U.S. are selling thin mints and shortbreads to support their troops. Joining them are several dozen Springdale Marshallese girls, who formed their own troop late last year--the first in Arkansas. We attend a Tuesday night scout meeting with the girls to bring you their story. This month, Marshallese Girl Scout Troop #5132 is offering cookies for sale, and you can contact Troop Leader Heather Butler at 479-228-2589. Volunteers are also needed to assist with meetings and outings.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
