Harrison
This autumn, North Arkansas College, a public community college in Harrison is offering an enhanced arts curriculum — including art therapy — with…
A majority of Harrison residents voted to support two sales tax ballot measures during a recent special election to fund a new recreational community…
The isolated eastern Boone County town of Zinc is often cited as headquarters to the Knights Party, a Ku Klux Klan faction which operates a compound…
Over Labor Day weekend, Aaron C. Williams, co-founder of the new Northwest Arkansas race reconciliation group, Bridge the Gap, traveled to Harrison to…
The Boone County Quorum Court, Harrison City Council and Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce signed identical resolutions yesterday that denounce racism…
A Change.org petition demands the removal of a billboard in Harrison advertising a White Nationalist internet broadcast. The hate billboard is one of a…
Aaron William Clarke and Jessica Angelica, with over 80 other Black Lives Matter supporters, demonstrated in Zinc, Arkansas Sunday afternoon calling for…
Two Black Lives Matters protests, staged in Harrison last Thursday and Friday, were peaceful, despite rumors of white nationalist counterprotests. State,…
The Harrison City Council has approved an ordinance to control public use of medical marijuana within city limits by patients registered to use. Police…
The Harrison City Council, on Thursday, agreed to support an ordinance allowing municipal police to enforce state regulations on medical marijuana use…