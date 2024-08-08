Welcome to Season 5! You will catch Deneshia and Joi sharing their heart behind the intersection of mental health and art. Season 5 of RBW is all about learning from the local artists in NWA! Deneshia and Joi share how they use art in the therapy room. They share their thoughts on what’s been happening culturally in the art arena. We hope this episode is a reminder that art can be used as a way to release what has been locked up inside of you. Art can be a way to witness your own growth. Art is an avenue toward healing. Tell us what you think about this episode and as always share with a friend!

Listen • 33:03