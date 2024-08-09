RBW Season 5: Welcome to Season 5!

© 2024 KUAF
Resilient Black Women
By Joi McGowan,
Deneshia SimpsonLeah Grant
Published August 9, 2024 at 7:05 AM CDT
Welcome to Season 5!

You will catch Deneshia and Joi sharing their heart behind the intersection of mental health and art. Season 5 of RBW is all about learning from the local artists in NWA! Deneshia and Joi share how they use art in the therapy room. They share their thoughts on what’s been happening culturally in the art arena. We hope this episode is a reminder that art can be used as a  way to release what has been locked up inside of you. Art can be a way to witness your own growth. Art is an avenue toward healing.

Tell us what you think about this episode and as always share with a friend! 

@resilientblackwomen_org on IG!

Joi McGowan
Joi McGowan is a licensed professional counselor with a rich educational background in psychology and mental health counseling, her unwavering commitment to mental health support manifests in every aspect of her practice at Amani Counseling &amp; Co,LLC. She has worked as a therapist for the last ten years. She is a mother of 4 and married to her husband Dustin McGowan for 12years.<br/><br/>With this podcast Joi hopes to bring a message of empowerment and inspiration. The Resilient Black Women Podcast exists to demystify mental health for Black Women, Women of Color and Women everywhere. Meditation is one of her most supportive tools and breath work, she says, “Peace is always possible, as long as you have your breath and your body.” You can learn more about Joi by visiting her website at <a href="http://amanicounselingnco.com/">amanicounselingnco.com</a> and reading her blog from her website. Joi is also available for speaking engagements/professional trainings. Follow her on instagram @amanicounseling_co<br/>
Deneshia Simpson
Deneshia Simpson is the co-host of Resilient Black Women.
Leah Grant
Leah Grant is a producer at KUAF.
