Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Historic preservation
-
Rabbit Foot Lodge built circa 1908 on a large forested spring-fed parcel along Silent Grove Road and purchased by the city of Springdale over a century…
-
A controversial ballot initiative petition to abolish the 40-year old Eureka Springs Historic District Commission, which had been invalidated, has…
-
Gypsy Camp, constructed on the banks of the Illinois River south of Siloam Springs in rural Benton County almost a century ago, is being preserved. The…
-
After residents of Fayetteville's Washington-Willow Historic District expressed interest in an ordinance that would regulate what can be done to the homes…
-
The Fitzgerald Station historic site in east Springdale will undergo a conservation assessment. The property, which once belonged to early Springdale…
-
As Fayetteville's population grows every year, local history buffs want to ensure historic neighborhoods are recognized and protected from what they say…
-
After two homes were torn down in Fayetteville's historic Washington-Willow neighborhood, some residents have expressed interest in developing a historic…
-
The fate of a crumbling historic mansion in downtown Fayetteville is raising concerns and interest in establishing a municipal preservation code. Nearly…
-
The University of Arkansas in Fort Smith recently received a $600,000 grant to begin restoring a home built in the late 1830s just down the hill from the…
-
For decades, Fayetteville residents have walked and driven across the Lafayette Street Overpass Bridge. But, in terms of cosmetics and structural…