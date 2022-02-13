Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Hunger
Families worried about having enough food during the COVID-19 pandemic are three times more likely to experience anxiety or depression than those who have…
The goal of the Friendly Fridges of Fayetteville is to address an increase in food insecurity by being a supplement to the Little Free Pantry. Anyone may…
The Blue & You Foundation is awarding a $50,000 grant to the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance to support local hunger relief organizations that serve…
Officials with the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank and Feed Communities announced the consolidation of their operations last September. The nonprofits…
A new study commissioned by No Kid Hungry and Feeding identifies economic instability, lack of job opportunities and geographic isolation as primary…
KUAF Membership Director Cheri Ottaviano delivered dozens of boxes of donations from KUAF's Giving Tree to Antioch for Youth and Family Food Bank in Fort…
The Urban Institute has released its Disrupting Food Insecurity Dashboard, an intuitive online public database which reveals just how certain social,…
The Pack Shack is a nonprofit in Cave Springs that provides food to those in need across the country. As of this week, the organization has officially…
The No Kid Hungry Dinner is returning to Bentonville June 10. Hosted by Matthew McClure, executive chef of the Hive at 21c Museum Hotel, this multi-course…
A new, online interactive map and accompanying report assembled from research done by the Center for Governmental Research, which was funded by the…