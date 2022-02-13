-
Washington County justices of the peace remain divided on the best ways to use a $4.5 million reimbursement from the first round of federal CARES Act…
The nonprofit Antioch for Youth and Family in Fort Smith is requesting donations for their St. Patrick’s Day “Bring the Green” food drive. Antioch founder…
Every week, an all-volunteer staff at MayDay Community Kitchen, housed at Trinity United Methodist Church in Fayetteville, cooks, packages and delivers…
The Blue & You Foundation is awarding a $50,000 grant to the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance to support local hunger relief organizations that serve…