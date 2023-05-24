Inspirando el futuro: stories about Latina leaders in Northwest Arkansas

-
In this episode, we explore the need and importance of Latinas in leadership while giving a glimpse of Irelia Navarro's story and her career experience.
-
In this episode, we take a deep dive into Daymara Baker's story and the impact she's making in the community by helping empower individuals in the neurodiverse community.
-
In this episode, we take a deep dive into the importance of the Hispanic and Latin American community in the United States while also learning about Juanita Frankin's story and the impact she hopes to make in the Northwest Arkansas area.