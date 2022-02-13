Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Joshua Bell
-
Violinist Joshua Bell goes deep with Brahms on his newest recording. Titled For the Love of Brahms, the release features Brahms' brooding double concerto…
-
This season John Jeter celebrates his 20th anniversary as music director for the Fort Smith Symphony. With such a run, one might assume Jeter was steeped…
-
Believe it or not, there was a time when John Jeter, music director of the Fort Smith Symphony, didn't even know what a symphony was. What drew him in was…
-
“I was just a kid, caught up in the music’s magnificence, and marveling at my new discovery—the first jewel I had found in the treasure chest of…
-
Joshua Bell is one of the most recognizable names in classical music today, and his skills on the violin meld beautifully with the imagination and drama…