The Benton County Circuit Court has ruled that the decision about what to do with the dam at Lake Bella Vista rests with the City of Bentonville.…
The Bentonville Parks and Recreation Advisory Board on Monday unanimously supported removing the dam at Lake Bella Vista and restoring Little Sugar Creek.…
Bentonville city leaders will have to decide what to do with the dam at Lake Bella Vista, which was declared failed in 2008. The city is considering…
The dam on Little Sugar Creek, which creates Lake Bella Vista, has been considered failed since 2008 when it was topped by flooding. It has also been…