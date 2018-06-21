Bentonville Board Supports Lake Bella Vista Dam Removal and Creek Restoration
What was once part of the Lake Bella Vista lake bed is now covered in vegetation as Little Sugar Creek finds its channel in the distance after the City of Bentonville decided to leave the dam's flood gates open, draining a portion of the lake.
Z. Sitek
An example of natural stream bank restoration located downstream from the Lake Bella Vista Dam, which involves terracing and planting native vegetation.
Z. SITEK
The natural vegetation will eventually anchor the bank and slow down erosion.
Z. SITEK
Concept drawing of the lake-only option for Lake Bella Vista Park presented to the Bentonville Parks & Recreation Advisory Board.
COURTESY
Concept drawing of the stream-only option for Lake Bella Vista Park, which the Advisory Board voted 7-0 to recommend to the City Council.
COURTESY
Concept drawing of the so-called compromise option for Lake Bella Vista Park, which includes a stream and side-channel lake.
COURTESY
The Bentonville Parks and Recreation Advisory Board on Monday unanimously supported removing the dam at Lake Bella Vista and restoring Little Sugar Creek. The move had been championed by local nonprofit Friends of Little Sugar Creek after the city announced it planned to use money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to rebuild the failed dam following destructive flooding in 2015.