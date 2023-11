Tens of thousands of citizens from the Republic of the Marshall Islands have legally migrated to the U.S., many now settled in northwest Arkansas. Islanders are free to do so under a special U.S./RMI Compact of Free Association. When the second compact expired in September, Congress extended bilateral negotiations, which were finalized in mid-October. The renewed compact, however, fails to include requested compensation for damages wrought by U.S. nuclear weapons tests on the Marshall Islands during the Cold War.

