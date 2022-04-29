© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE

Mary Baker Rumsey Steinway

  • CircleOfThidsShow.jpeg
    Circle of Thirds Brings Three- and Four-Piece Jazz to Fayetteville
    Founded at the end of 2021, Circle of Thirds is a four-piece jazz band fusing keyboards, drums, bass and guitar into a tapestry of varied jazz styles. Three of the band's four members, Jacob Arnold, Valdimar Sigurtson and James Doughety, recently came to the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to talk about their music, and to give us a sampler, with help from the Mary Baker Rumsey Steinway piano.
  • CircleOfThidsShow.jpeg
    Local Music
    Circle of Thirds Brings Three- and Four-Piece Jazz to Fayetteville
    Timothy Dennis
    Founded at the end of 2021, Circle of Thirds is a four-piece jazz band fusing keyboards, drums, bass and guitar into a tapestry of varied jazz styles. Three of the band's four members, Jacob Arnold, Valdimar Sigurtson and James Doughety, recently came to the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to talk about their music, and to give us a sampler, with help from the Mary Baker Rumsey Steinway piano.