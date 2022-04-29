© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Circle of Thirds Brings Three- and Four-Piece Jazz to Fayetteville

Published April 29, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT
Founded at the end of 2021, Circle of Thirds is a four-piece jazz band fusing keyboards, drums, bass and guitar into a tapestry of varied jazz styles. Three of the band's four members, Jacob Arnold, Valdimar Sigurtson and James Doughety, recently came to the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to talk about their music, and to give us a sampler, with help from the Mary Baker Rumsey Steinway piano.

Circle of Thirds will perform May 7 at Nomad's Trailside in Fayetteville. They will be joined by Moldilocks and Formals, music begins at 8 p.m., and cover is $5.

Ozarks At Large MusicFirmin-Garner Performance StudioMary Baker Rumsey Steinway
Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
