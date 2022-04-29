Circle of Thirds Brings Three- and Four-Piece Jazz to Fayetteville

Founded at the end of 2021, Circle of Thirds is a four-piece jazz band fusing keyboards, drums, bass and guitar into a tapestry of varied jazz styles. Three of the band's four members, Jacob Arnold, Valdimar Sigurtson and James Doughety, recently came to the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to talk about their music, and to give us a sampler, with help from the Mary Baker Rumsey Steinway piano.

Circle of Thirds will perform May 7 at Nomad's Trailside in Fayetteville. They will be joined by Moldilocks and Formals, music begins at 8 p.m., and cover is $5.