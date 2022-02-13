Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Mendelssohn
In this week's Of Note on demand installment, we explore an enticing new Deutsche Grammophon recording from mandolinist Avi Avital.A collaboration with…
Yevgeny Kutik, a Russian-American violinist praised for his technical precision and virtuosity, has a new release called Words Fail, which begins with…
Emanuel Ax, Yo-Yo Ma, and Itzhak Perlman tackled Mendelssohn's exquisite piano trios in 2010. Catch this classical music supergroup performing…
Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 5. Op. 107, "Reformation," features hymns and other themes that would not normally be found in this type of work, inextricably…
Dedicated to the Crown Prince of Sweden, Mendelssohn's Quartet in E Minor is arguably his most popular, showcasing a style that is complex in urgency.…
Go on a tour through Europe with the Fort Smith Chorale, featuring pieces by composers such as Ralph Vaughn-Williams, Beethoven, and Verdi. The chorale's…
While Felix Mendelssohn was penning his famed Violin Concerto op. 64 his much lesser known contemporary was putting together his final violin concert, No.…
Arkansas Philharmonic conductor Steven Byess first fell in love with classical music when he put Mendelssohn's violin concerto in E minor on a turntable…
Violin virtuoso of the 19th century Joseph Joachim said "The Germans have four violin concertos. The greatest, the most uncompromising, is Beethoven's.…
An 18-year-old Mendelssohn began composing his A minor string quartet only months after Beethoven's death and the piece itself harken's toward Beethoven's…