The Fort Smith Board of Directors voted unanimously to allocate $5 million to extend the runway at Ebbing Air National Guard Base. The 1,300-foot…
Eric Carpenter has been both a prosecutor and defender within the U.S. military judicial system. Now an associate professor of law at Florida…
Prompted by a study that found 91 percent of active military personnel do not have a college degree, the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith is launching…
In late September, the U.S. Department of Defense announced a new discreet policy that would allow certain undocumented immigrant youth to join the…