Shades of Blue Jazz Ensemble tours state

The Air Force’s Shades of Blue Jazz Ensemble will begin a seven-concert Arkansas swing Saturday at the Don Tyson School of Innovation. The band performs in the Verizon Ballroom in the Student Union on the University of Arkansas campus on Sunday, April 6. On Tuesday, April 8, they’re on stage at Bentonville West High School. Each performance begins at 7 p.m.

Among the performers in the Shades of Blue Jazz Ensemble is Technical Sergeant Tyler Kennamer, a Fayetteville High School graduate in charge of the Shades of Blue Jazz Ensemble. He says the Air Force Band's mission is to honor, inspire and connect.

He describes the Shades of Blue Jazz Ensemble as a small big band with a dozen full-time musicians. The band will also perform on Thursday, April 10, at the University of Arkansas Monticello, Friday, April 11, at Southern Arkansas University and Saturday, April 12, at Maumelle High School.