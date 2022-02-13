-
A new monument to mark the graves of Archibald Yell and his family members was dedicated this weekend at Fayetteville’s Evergreen Cemetery. Yell, who is…
-
Joe Weishaar, an alumnus of the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design, won a design contest for the national World War One monument when he was 25…
-
The Cherokee Nation is searching for five-foot tall, iron boundary markers put in by the U.S. General Land Office in the mid-19th century. The survey…
-
Earlier this year, Fayetteville native Joe Weishaar won a competition to determine the design for a National World War One Memorial to be built in…